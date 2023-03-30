Elon Musk and tech officials call for provisional halt on AI growth 

Over 2,600 tech leaders and researchers have signed an open letter to ensure a temporary stoppage on further artificial intelligence (AI) growth due to “profound risks to society and humanity,” as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, Elon Musk, CEO, Tesla, and Steve Wozniak, co-founder, Apple, along with other AI CEOs, CTOs, and researchers signed the letter. It’s believed that on March 22, 2023, the letter was revealed by United States think tank Future of Life Institute (FOLI). Reportedly, the platform asked AI companies to “immediately pause” training AI mechanisms which overpower GPT-4 for around six months, over “human-competitive intelligence can pose profound risks to society and humanity.”

“Advanced AI could represent a profound change in the history of life on Earth, and should be planned for and managed with commensurate care and resources. Unfortunately, this level of planning and management is not happening,” the institute stated.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that the institute concurred with Sam Altman, founder, OpenAI’s statement for undertaking an independent evaluation before preparing future AI systems. “When I think about AI, it shocks me that we’re talking so much about crypto regulation and nothing about AI regulation. I mean, I think the government’s got it completely upside-down,” Mike Novogratz, CEO, Galaxy Digital, concluded.

