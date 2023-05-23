scorecardresearch
The Open Network and Onramp.money collaborate to upgrade digital asset investing

Reportedly, users will be able to streamline an intuitive interface for getting access to digital assets

Written by FE Digital Currency
Experts believe, the collaboration will allow users to convert their fiat currency to TON
Onramp.money, a digital asset investment platform, announced the collaboration with The Open Network for uniting all blockchains and Web2 internet into one open network. It is expected that users will be able to streamline an intuitive interface for getting access to digital assets. 

By integrating TON and Onramp.money, users can expect easy access to TON’s digital token ecosystem. This collaboration will include two industry leaders who are working on simplifying the investment process for digital assets.”

It is believed that this collaboration with Onramp will enable users to purchase TonCoin (TON) tokens directly with INR and bring more liquidity to the TON ecosystem by allowing users to convert their fiat currency to TON.

Furthermore, with the help of this strategic alliance, millions of people worldwide will be able to participate in the digital economy.  

First published on: 23-05-2023 at 16:21 IST

