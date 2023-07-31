Technology firms suggest simplifying open-source AI regulations

According to an open letter from GitHub, Hugging Face, Creative Commons and other tech firms are asking the European Union to simplify the upcoming rules for open-source artificial intelligence (AI) models, stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that the letter requests policymakers to review some of the provisions of the EU’s Artificial Intelligence Act. It is also believed that the letter also asks for regulating the upstream open-source projects as if they are commercial products or deployed AI systems. Supposedly, they could hinder open-source AI development, Cointelegraph added.

“This would be incompatible with open source development practices and counter to the needs of individual developers and non-profit research organisations,” GitHub mentioned in a blog post.

According to the open letter, “The regulation has an important opportunity to further this goal through increased transparency and collaboration among diverse stakeholders. AI requires regulation that can mitigate risks by providing sufficient standards and oversight, […], and establishing clear liability and recourse for harms,” Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

