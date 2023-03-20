scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Taiwan financial regulator says will oversee crypto currencies

Reportedly, Huang Tien-mu spoke on the supervision of payments and transactions

Written by Reuters
It’s believed that details will be revealed soon
It’s believed that details will be revealed soon

Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission will be the main overseer of crypto currencies on the island, the head of the regulator said on Monday.

Huang Tien-mu told lawmakers in parliament that the Financial Supervisory Commission will initially be responsible for the supervision of payments and transactions, but will not cover NFTs, or “non-fungible tokens”. Huang said he will discuss the details with other government departments as well as “self-discipline norms” with relevant industries. 

Details will be announced after consultations with the cabinet, he added. 

Also Read
Also Read

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

More Stories on
cryptocurrency

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 20-03-2023 at 10:39 IST

Stock Market