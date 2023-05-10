SEC removes digital assets from hedge fund rule: What does it mean for the future of digital asset regulation

By Anndy Lian

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which regulates the securities industry, has recently decided about digital assets. Digital assets are virtual or digital currencies that can be traded or exchanged. The SEC previously defined digital assets as securities in its hedge fund rule, subjecting them to additional regulations.

Hedge fund rule

The hedge fund rule, officially known as Rule 206(4)-8 under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, is a rule created by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to prevent investment advisers from making false or misleading statements to investors in pooled investment vehicles such as hedge funds.

The rule imposes additional reporting and disclosure requirements on advisers to hedge funds and other private funds and requires them to implement specific compliance programs and risk management measures. The rule is designed to protect investors and maintain the integrity of the financial markets by ensuring that investment advisers act in their client’s best interests and provide accurate and complete information about their investment strategies and risks.

In the context of digital assets, the SEC included a definition of “digital assets” as securities in its hedge fund rule, subjecting them to additional regulations. However, the SEC recently removed this definition, indicating that it is still evaluating the term and has not yet decided whether digital assets should be classified as securities.

New asset class for “digital assets”?

Many people have been surprised by this move and have questioned the SEC’s approach to regulating digital assets. It’s worth noting that SEC Chair Gary Gensler gave a speech before the House Financial Services Committee on April 18, 2023, regarding the agency’s stance on digital assets. The hearing was not dedicated exclusively to the SEC’s crypto strategies, but the regulatory agency’s chairman faced criticism over perceived regulatory overreach and lack of clear crypto classification. During the hearing, Gensler refused to comment on whether Ether (ETH) was a security or a commodity, saying it depends on the facts and the law, despite being told he knows. It is worth noting that the U.S. House Financial Services Committee and House Agriculture Committee are set to put together legislation to oversee the crypto sector. The bill will be introduced within the next two months.

Having said so, I do see this in a more positive light. This suggests that the SEC is working on a regulatory framework for digital assets, and this decision may be part of a larger strategy. The SEC may have removed the definition of “digital assets” from the hedge fund rule to allow for further consideration and evaluation of the appropriate regulatory approach for this new asset class. The SEC could be taking a cautious approach to ensure that any regulatory framework it develops is appropriate for digital assets’ unique characteristics and addresses potential risks without hindering innovation.

Regulating digital assets is complex and contentious

Experts have commented on the SEC’s decision to remove its previous definition of digital assets as securities, which would have subjected them to additional regulations. Coinbase, a major player in the crypto industry, has publicly opposed the SEC’s stance on regulating digital assets. Some experts believe that the digital assets sector needs to focus more on risk management and operational due diligence, coupled with thoughtful regulation, to repair its reputation.

It’s essential to recognize that the SEC has had a changing stance on digital assets, and this recent decision isn’t the first time they’ve taken a position on their classification. Previously, the SEC confirmed that a 401(k) plan could be considered a single investor under section 3 (c) (1) and a qualified purchaser under section 3 (c) (7) if plan participants have investment discretion to allocate their accounts.

The question of how to regulate digital assets is complex and contentious. In addition to the points made, some argue that digital assets fundamentally differ from traditional securities and should be treated as a separate asset class. Because they operate on a decentralized network, digital assets aren’t subject to the same regulations and oversight as traditional securities. This lack of regulation has led to concerns about market manipulation, fraud, and other illicit activities.

Moreover, digital assets aren’t backed by physical assets or government guarantees, which makes them inherently risky. However, they also have the potential for high returns, which can entice investors who are willing to take on more risk in their investments. Due to these unique characteristics, some experts suggest that digital assets require a different approach to risk management, valuation, and investment strategies than traditional securities.

The evolving nature of the digital asset market may require clearer regulatory frameworks and standards as it matures. However, there is uncertainty surrounding how these assets will be classified and regulated and how this will affect the overall market. Digital assets have unique characteristics that differentiate them from traditional assets, including decentralization and the use of blockchain technology. This technology enables borderless transactions, smart contracts, and decentralized applications that offer new investment opportunities for retail and institutional investors.

Ending remarks

The growth of the digital asset market has attracted significant attention from regulators and investors, with some arguing that digital assets should be treated as securities to protect investors from fraud. The SEC’s decision to remove the definition of digital assets as securities from its hedge fund rule have fueled ongoing debate about the appropriate regulatory framework for this asset class. As the use of digital assets continues to expand, the SEC will likely continue to develop its regulatory approach.

In conclusion, the SEC’s recent decision is a significant development in regulating digital assets and raises questions about how these assets will be classified and regulated. As the digital asset market matures, there may be a need for clearer regulatory frameworks and standards to protect investors and prevent fraud while allowing for innovation and growth.

The author is inter-governmental blockchain adviser, Investor, board member

