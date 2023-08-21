SEC appeals for the continuation of a legal case

scorecardresearch
Written by FE Digital Currency
David Schwartz is the chief technology officer of Ripple Labs
David Schwartz, chief technology officer, Ripple Labs, mentioned a current development which includes the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) appeal, stated Cointelegraph.

It is believed that SEC is looking for an appeal for the legal case that has not yet concluded. Supposedly, it involved parties with the privilege to appeal after the finalisation of the case.  Schwartz believes that this strategy might enhance the legal proceedings’ efficiency and avoid constant issues with the main case due to appeals related to minor decisions, Cointelegraph added.

Schwartz is expected to provide more information due to the rumour related to the SEC might want to appeal Torres’ decision to higher courts.

Furthermore, the result of the legal disagreement between Ripple Labs and the SEC can be influenced by the court’s choice, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 21-08-2023 at 11:41 IST

