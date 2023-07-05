Samsung collaborates with blockchain-based Terrain.art to present Indian artworks for users

Samsung, a television brand, has announced its collaboration with Terrain.art, a blockchain-powered online platform, to bring Indian contemporary artworks to its consumers, using its lifestyle TV called The Frame.

According to an official release, the artworks from Terrain.art have been added to the existing art store. Reportedly, these artworks are a take on Indian monuments, folk art, textile traditions, diversity, among others. It’s believed that The Frame TV lends an appeal to consumers’ living rooms by offering an art gallery-like experience at home.

“By partnering with Samsung, we strive to make India’s art forms adorn the homes of every individual. It aims to showcase the culture and heritage of our country, and art and technology,” Aparajita Jain, founder, Terrain.art, said.

