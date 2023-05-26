Ron DeSantis announces the protection of Bitcoin on a presidential promotion

Ron DeSantis, present governor, Florida, has officially promised to “protect” Bitcoin if gets the scope of protecting Bitcoin, stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed, on May 24, 2023, Elon Musk and DeSantis announced this news in a broadcast held on Twitter along with about 520,000 live listeners. It is expected that the show was moderated by David Sacks, a venture capitalist.

“As president, we’ll protect the ability to do things like Bitcoin,” DeSantis mentioned adding “there’s risks involved with it.” Supposedly, the people interested in cryptocurrency “are sophisticated” and “can make decisions,” Ron DeSantis, explained.

“I just don’t have an itch to have to control everything that people may be doing in this space, and I think that the current regime — clearly they have it out for Bitcoin,” DeSantis, added. Furthermore, it is believed that if Joe Biden, President, gets elected again for the next four years in 2024, the regulatory regime for crypto under his administration will “probably end up killing it,” DeSantis told Cointelegraph.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

