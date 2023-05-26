scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Ron DeSantis announces the protection of Bitcoin on a presidential promotion

Reportedly, the show was moderated by David Sacks, a venture capitalist

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, Ron DeSantis is the present governor of Florida
Going by sources, Ron DeSantis is the present governor of Florida

Ron DeSantis, present governor, Florida, has officially promised to “protect” Bitcoin if gets the scope of protecting Bitcoin, stated Cointelegraph.  

Sources revealed, on May 24, 2023, Elon Musk and DeSantis announced this news in a broadcast held on Twitter along with about 520,000 live listeners. It is expected that the show was moderated by David Sacks, a venture capitalist. 

“As president, we’ll protect the ability to do things like Bitcoin,” DeSantis mentioned adding “there’s risks involved with it.” Supposedly, the people interested in cryptocurrency “are sophisticated” and “can make decisions,” Ron DeSantis, explained. 

Also Read
Also Read

“I just don’t have an itch to have to control everything that people may be doing in this space, and I think that the current regime — clearly they have it out for Bitcoin,”  DeSantis, added. Furthermore, it is believed that if Joe Biden, President, gets elected again for the next four years in 2024, the regulatory regime for crypto under his administration will “probably end up killing it,” DeSantis told Cointelegraph. 

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 26-05-2023 at 09:32 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market