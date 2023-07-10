scorecardresearch
Robert Amsterdam denies money laundering charges against entrepreneur George Bachiashvili

Reportedly, Bachiashvili is only being targeted because of his political beliefs

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, Robert Amsterdam is the lawyer of George Bachiashvili
The legal team of George Bachiashvili, an entrepreneur, issued a statement that disagreed with the criminal charges filed by the Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia. It is believed that George was alleged of misusing Bitcoin which had a value of about $39 million, stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed on July 6, 2023, the prosecutor’s office alleged Bachiashvili of misusing cryptocurrency and money laundering. It is expected that Bachiashvili was involved in Bitcoin (BTC $30,110) mining in 2015 with an investor who expected the profit to be divided in proportion to the invested funds, Cointelegraph added. 

Robert Amsterdam, founding partner, Amsterdam & Partners LLP, lawyer of George, mentioned that the charges are a negative signal for the rule of law and investment. Supposedly he mentioned that he will fight the accusations and reveal the truth, Cointelegraph highlighted.

Furthermore, it is believed that Bachiashvili is only being targeted because of his political beliefs. “These charges are an embarrassment to the country, and we intend to vindicate our client through all available measures both domestically, with our co-counsel in Georgia, and internationally,”  Robert Amsterdam told Cointelegraph.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 10-07-2023 at 09:03 IST

