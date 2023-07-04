Polygon Labs to launch its ‘Polygon 2.0′ project

Polygon Labs, founder, Polygon network, proposed a rough structure for its upcoming project named “Polygon 2.0”, stated Cointelegraph. With insights from a June 29 blog post, the new project should comprise four “layers” that will combine to create a web of interconnected networks through Ethereum. It is expected that if validators approve, Polygon 2.0 may feature an aggregator that makes bridge transactions “near-instant and atomic”.

“We are excited to propose the Polygon 2.0 architecture, designed to provide unlimited scalability and unified liquidity, thus transforming Polygon into the Value Layer of the Internet!,” Polygon Labs tweeted.

Sources revealed that on June 20, 2023, Mihailo Bjelic, co-founder, Polygon Network, mentioned the upgradation of the current Polygon network to use zero-knowledge proofs, which he expected was necessary in order to make the old network compatible with the “vision” of 2.0, Cointelegraph added.

The project is believed to be built on the “staking layer” currently existing. This consists of a “validator manager” contract on Ethereum and an additional “chain manager” contract for each Polygon chain. Supposedly, the new Polygon chains will be able to form by launching new chain manager contracts on Ethereum, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn