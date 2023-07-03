 PeckShield says ‘Some of the stolen NFTs got sold ’

With insights from a new report from PeckShield, a blockchain security firm, half of stolen non-fungible tokens (NFTs) was sold within 160 minutes, stated Cointelegraph. It is expected these NFTs were sold on various NFT marketplaces such as Blur and OpenSea, among others.

Sources revealed that on July 3, 2023, PeckShield has identified several data points on NFTs, which included information about the value stolen in June, how long it takes for stolen NFTs to be sold and which NFT marketplaces are used to sell the stolen assets, Cointelegraph added.

As reported by Cointelegraph, about $2.27 million of NFTs were stolen in June 2023, which is the lowest monthly value of the year till now. Supposedly, the data showed about an 85% decrease in comparison to February, when the value of stolen NFTs reached a high of about $16.2 million.

Also Read Hut 8 to relocate and reuse about 6,400 rigs

Furthermore, the blockchain security firm has also identified that half of the stolen NFTs are sold within three hours. It is believed that the hackers didn’t take long to offload some of their profit made through illegal activities, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn