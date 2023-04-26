Opera adds AI feature to its browser update 

Web browser Opera has announced its recent update of its application called Opera One, which should comprise of a new generative AI integration, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, Opera stated that AI Prompt will provide users “contextual prompts” for web pages or highlighted text. Through a tweet, Opera mentioned that AI facilities will be automatically present for all users, along with accessibility to other AI tools such as ChatGPT and ChatSonic.

Based on information by Cointelegraph, Opera One highlighted certain examples of how generative AI can be helpful during browsing, including shortened long texts for accessible reads, “complex ideas’” understanding and content development. It’s believed that Opera One’s AI-backed rendition has been launched under early access.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that in December, 2023, Opera unveiled security features to ensure security against illegal Web3.0 participants. However, Opera’s AI integration is believed to be in accordance with trends around the technological sector.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn