Open Network blockchain introduces new encrypted messaging feature

According to an announcement made on July 3, 2023, by TON Foundation, a developer of the Open Network (TON), a blockchian-based network, has released an on-chain encrypted messaging feature, stated Cointelegraph. It is expected that the new feature will enable users to send private messages between TON users.

Sources revealed that TON usually allowed users to send messages during exchanges. It is believed that earlier these messages were completely public. Supposedly, the new feature will allow users to encrypt these messages end to end, eventually converting them into readable and only restricted to concerned person.

As reported by Cointelegraph, the foundation expects that the TON can provide greater scalability and transaction in comparsiosn to the other options in the Web3.0 ecosystem and can also maintaitain a decentralised network.

“When sending Toncoin, Jettons, or NFTs on TON you have always been able to include a text for the recipient such as ‘for coffee’ or ‘happy birthday’, thereby personalising the interaction. Now this popular feature […] is available with full encryption,” Anatoly Makosov, core developer, TON, told Cointelegraph.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

