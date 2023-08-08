scorecardresearch
Mudrex partners with Urban Vault to unveil Bengaluru-based financial health camps

According to an official release, the objective of these camps is to equip participants with knowledge and tools to make financial decisions

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by Mudrex’s official website, it enables cryptocurrency investments for retail investors
Mudrex, a crypto-investing platform, has announced the launch of its financial health camps in collaboration with Urban Vault, to be held across four locations in Bengaluru until September, 2023. The camps are expected to cater to over 100 startups around HSR Layout, Koramangala, Indiranagar, Marathahalli, and MG Road.

According to an official release, the objective of these camps is to equip participants with knowledge and tools to make financial decisions. At financial health camps, it’s believed that participants will learn about investing, setting financial goals to create a portfolio, learn about risk management, discover strategies to optimise returns on their investments, among others.

“We are looking forward to unveiling our financial health camps as part of our educational initiatives. Our goal is to empower individuals with financial knowledge and tools to make decisions. We plan to scale this up across PAN India in the upcoming year,” Edul Patel, co-founder and CEO, Mudrex, said. 

First published on: 08-08-2023 at 14:34 IST

