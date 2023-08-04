Michael Saylor to support Bitcoin even if spot ETF gets approved 

Michael Saylor, co-founder, MicroStrategy, believed that his firm will remain a way for investors to know about Bitcoin (BTC $29,148) regardless of any future exchange-traded fund approvals, stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that he has also confirmed that his firm plans to continue adding more Bitcoin to its balance sheet. It is expected that the potential proceeds are planned to amount to about $750 million in share sales, Cointelegraph added.

“We can tap into leverage because we’re an operating company, which an ETF couldn’t do so we view it as being beneficial to the entire ecosystem,” Saylor explained.

Furthermore, it is believed that Saylor confirmed that their aim is to “accumulate as much Bitcoin as we can,” after he was asked how much their existing holdings of 152,800 BTC will increase in the upcoming financial quarters, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

