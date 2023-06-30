MELD collaborates with Zeeve to provide MELD’s Node services for users

MELD, a blockchain protocol, has announced its partnership with Zeeve, a Web3.0 infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) platform provider. This collaboration aims to streamline MELD’s Node operation process

According to an official release, Zeeve’s platform allows for onboarding of new Node operators for MELDs. With some clicks, operators can launch and manage their Nodes. It’s believed that infrastructure adjustments were made to achieve onboarding for new Node operators and tailored their services. Due to Zeeve’s infrastructure, MELD has reportedly become a subnet on Avalanche by node validator count.

“We are looking forward to collaborating with MELD, a non-custodial DeFi protocol for Web3.0 finance to provide support for the subnet infrastructure,” Ravi Chamria, co-founder, Zeeve, said.

