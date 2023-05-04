scorecardresearch
Fuse blockchain to contribute $10 million for developing its network

Reportedly, teams can apply for grants of between $5,000 and $25,000

Experts believe the new program named “Fuse Ignite,” includes both liquid incentives and grants
On May 3, 2023, Fuse, a blockchain-based platform, commented that it would provide $10 million to “reinvigorate the Fuse ecosystem and drive growth in multiple areas,” stated Cointelegraph. It is expected that the program named “Fuse Ignite,” includes both liquid incentives and grants.“Teams can apply for grants of between $5,000 and $25,000, depending on the focus of their project or service. DeFi projects can apply for incentives designed to boost liquidity and general user activity when deploying on Fuse Network,”  told the developers.

Sources revealed that the Fuse Ignite operator grants will be issued in USD Coin and Fuse Tokens after it gets approved. The users will use Fuse network blockchain and other tools for improving the payment methods, added Cointelegraph. 

Furthermore, the $10 million will also be used for adopting incentives and ecosystem airdrops. It is believed in order to participate the users need to stake a minimum amount of Fuse, arrange liquidity for supported projects, bridge assets and transact on a regular interval, Cointelegraph concluded. 

First published on: 04-05-2023 at 12:44 IST

