Crypto platform Bitget to include AI for better functionality 

According to Gracy Chen, managing director, Bitget, a cryptocurrency exchange, other crypto exchanges are finding novel ways to improve internal departments and functions using artificial intelligence (AI), stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that Gracy Chen mentioned that AI tools can be useful for its translation team, and might be used to handle translation for its multi-language services as well as its customer service department. Supposedly, with the help of a third-party company, Bitget expects to work on a “customisable, crypto version of ChatGPT” intended to assist users’ trading activity, Cointelegraph added.

It is expected that “Users can talk to the bot to get faster responses for certain queries, including tailored information and trading data,” Gracy Chen explained.

Supposedly, the algorithm will allow the bot to create buy and sell orders for a specific price range and time intervals, making use of a “buy low, sell high” strategy. Furthermore, “I would say every department is experimenting with some sort of application through AI ” Gracy Chen told Cointelegraph.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

