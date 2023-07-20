scorecardresearch
Follow Us
MUST READ
Pause slide

Crypto platform Bitget to include AI for better functionality 

Bitget expects to work on a “customisable, crypto version of ChatGPT”

Written by FE Digital Currency
Gracy Chen is the managing director of Bitget
Gracy Chen is the managing director of Bitget

According to Gracy Chen, managing director, Bitget, a cryptocurrency exchange, other crypto exchanges are finding novel ways to improve internal departments and functions using artificial intelligence (AI), stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that Gracy Chen mentioned that AI tools can be useful for its translation team, and might be used to handle translation for its multi-language services as well as its customer service department. Supposedly, with the help of a third-party company, Bitget expects to work on a “customisable, crypto version of ChatGPT” intended to assist users’ trading activity, Cointelegraph added.

It is expected that “Users can talk to the bot to get faster responses for certain queries, including tailored information and trading data,” Gracy Chen explained.

Also Read
Also Read

Supposedly, the algorithm will allow the bot to create buy and sell orders for a specific price range and time intervals, making use of a “buy low, sell high” strategy. Furthermore, “I would say every department is experimenting with some sort of application through AI ” Gracy Chen told Cointelegraph.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 20-07-2023 at 19:50 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS