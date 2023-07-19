scorecardresearch
Celsius Network to spend about $24 million on its legal expenses

Reportedly, GK8 is the self-custody platform of Celsius

Written by FE Digital Currency
Celsius Network, a bankrupt cryptocurrency firm, asked the court to grant relief in the motion related to the distribution of funds from  GK8,  its sale of the self-custody platform, stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that on July 17, 2023, the Celsius Network’s borrower proposed a filing mentioning that its Series B holders had reached a settlement. It is expected that they will share about $25 million from the proceeds of GK8’s sale, Cointelegraph added.

With insights from the document, the shareholders proposed allocating about $24 million for legal expenses and the remaining one million dollars for sharing among the holders, Cointelegraph highlighted.

According to the court document, “The settlement unlocks tremendous value for the debtors’ creditors and affords the debtors and all parties priceless certainty of the way forward. For the reasons set forth herein and the motion, the court should overrule the objections and grant the relief requested in the motion,” Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 19-07-2023 at 11:20 IST

