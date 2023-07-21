Canada’s police branch alerts about burglaries of cryptocurrency investors 

A Canadian police division has informed publicly about a potential trend of high-value cryptocurrency investors being subjected to robberies at their own homes, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, on July 19, 2023, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), in Richmond, Vancouver, stated that similar cryptocurrency investor-based thefts have happened in last one year. Gene Hsieh, staff sergeant, Richmond RCMP Major Crime Unit, specified that somebody “targeting these victims for cryptocurrency,” along with need for a public caution around it.

Also Read FTX sues Bankman-Fried, others to recoup more than one billion dollars

Based on Cointelegraph’s data, RCMP didn’t unveil all details on the matter, but it’s understood that the thief appeared in a delivery driver’s disguise before conducting burglaries. “The suspects gain access to a victim’s home by posing as delivery people or persons of authority. Once let inside the home, the suspects rob the victims of information that gives access to their cryptocurrency accounts,” RCMP highlighted.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that Jill Long, staff sergeant, Delta Police Investigative Services, said suspects are under the impression that the victims are “heavily” invested in cryptocurrency, and know their locations as well. Reportedly, the police department has made an arrest but is yet to give confirmation on whether there’s connection with the cryptocurrency incidents.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn