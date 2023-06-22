scorecardresearch
Bundesnachrichtendienst to launch dog-themed NFTs 

Reportedly, “Dogs of BND” is a collection of ‘999 dog’

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, Bundesnachrichtendienst (BND) is a Germany-based foreign intelligence agency
Bundesnachrichtendienst (BND), a Germany-based foreign intelligence agency, has launched a dog-themed non-fungible token (NFT) collection, stated Cointelegraph. It is expected that the new NFT has an on-chain treasure hunt created to hire cyber talent.

Sources revealed that on June the Federal Intelligence Service launched its “Dogs of BND” which is a collection of ‘999 dog’ NFTs inspired by BND’s guard and security dogs as well as “different intelligence roles,” Cointelegraph added.

With insights from BND’s website, these NFTs are the only collectible made by finding a character string  and is  posted  on Instagram and points to an Ethereum address. Supposedly, cyber talent would need to use this information to find the collection and be eligible to mint an NFT, Cointelegraph highlighted. 

Supposedly, all twelve NFTs is not for sell yet. Furthermore, Bundesnachrichtendienst (BND) explained that it is planning to create challenges in the future with these tokens as the prize, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 22-06-2023 at 16:28 IST

