Brian Brooks joins crypto-asset management platform Hashdex 

Crypto assets are expected to change the economics of nearly every industry

Written by FE Digital Currency
Brian Brooks is the ex-comptroller of Binance

Brian Brooks, ex-comptroller, for the United States government-backed currency, joined the board of directors for Hashdex, a crypto-based asset management platform, stated Cointelegraph. It is expected that he had worked as chief legal officer for Coinbase’ as a comptroller of the currency. Apart from that he is also believed to work as the CEO of Binance.US and CEO of Bitfury.

Sources revealed that Marcelo Sampaio, co-founder, CEO, Hashdex, mentioned Brooks’ experience in “financial regulation and the crypto industry” helped him to be a part of the board. Supposedly, currently, Brooks is a managing partner at Valor Capital Group, a venture capital firm, which had earlier backed cryptocurrency platforms through various funding rounds.  Cointelegraph added.

Furthermore, “Crypto assets are expected to change the economics of nearly every industry across the globe, allowing individuals to have an ownership stake in the networks in which they participate. I look forward to helping [Hashdex] deliver on their vision of bridging the divide between traditional financial markets and the crypto economy,” Brian Brooks told Cointelegraph.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 21-07-2023 at 10:30 IST

