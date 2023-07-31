BNB Smart Chain faces fraudulent activities

According to Cointelegraph, the BNB Smart Chain (BSC) suffered from copycat attacks due to a vulnerability in the Vyper programming language. It is expected that the incident took place after a similar incident took place in Curve Finance, a decentralised finance (DeFi) protocol, which was attempted to exploit.

BlockSec, a Blockchain security firm, tweeted on July 30, 2023, that amid the exploits carried out on Ethereum, cryptocurrencies worth about $73,000, on BSC had also been stolen, after initiating three exploits, Cointelegraph added.

Sources revealed that the vulnerability took place due to a malfunctioning reentrancy lock on Vyper versions 0.2.15, 0.2.16 and 0.3.0, which is used by a number of DeFi pools, Cointelegraph highlighted.

Furthermore, after the news of the exploit, white hat and black hat hackers have been duking it out on-chain to disrupt each other’s exploit attempts or efforts to recover funds, Cointelegraph concluded.

