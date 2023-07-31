scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

BNB Smart Chain faces fraudulent activities

Cryptocurrencies worth about $73,000 had also been stolen

Written by FE Digital Currency
Curve Finance is a decentralised finance (DeFi) protocol
Curve Finance is a decentralised finance (DeFi) protocol

According to Cointelegraph, the BNB Smart Chain (BSC) suffered from copycat attacks due to a vulnerability in the Vyper programming language. It is expected that the incident took place after a similar incident took place in Curve Finance, a decentralised finance (DeFi) protocol, which was attempted to exploit.

BlockSec, a Blockchain security firm, tweeted on July 30, 2023, that amid the exploits carried out on Ethereum, cryptocurrencies worth about $73,000, on BSC had also been stolen, after initiating three exploits, Cointelegraph added.

Sources revealed that the vulnerability took place due to a malfunctioning reentrancy lock on Vyper versions 0.2.15, 0.2.16 and 0.3.0, which is used by a number of DeFi pools, Cointelegraph highlighted. 

Also Read
Also Read

Furthermore, after the news of the exploit, white hat and black hat hackers have been duking it out on-chain to disrupt each other’s exploit attempts or efforts to recover funds, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 31-07-2023 at 11:50 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS