BlackRock to collaborate with Coinbase for ‘surveillance-sharing’ 

Reportedly, the ETF filing was not “sufficiently clear and comprehensive,”

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, BlackRock is an asset manager
According to Cointelegraph,  BlackRock, an asset manager,  is expected to launch a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). It is believed that this will include a “surveillance-sharing agreement” with Coinbase, a cryptocurrency exchange.

With insights from June 29, 2023, filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Nasdaq stock exchange proposed to change the initial filing allowing the listing of BlackRock’s Bitcoin (BTC $31,036) ETF. The filing is expected to include details of the June 8 agreement between the Nasdaq and Coinbase. Supposedly, this was “intended to supplement the exchange’s market surveillance program” and provide access to instant data to spot BTC trades, Cointelegraph added. 

Furthermore, on June 30, 2023, the SEC mentioned that cryptocurrency ETF filings with the Nasdaq and the Cboe were not “sufficiently clear and comprehensive,”  and the applicants included extra information on surveillance arrangements, Cointelegraph concluded. 

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 04-07-2023 at 19:25 IST

