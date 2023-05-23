Bitget announces ‘India Learns Crypto’ roadshow to increase crypto trading awareness

Bitget, the world’s largest crypto copy trading platform, has partnered with Octaloop, a blockchain consulting firm, to host a series of educational events in six major Indian cities aimed at boosting crypto awareness in the region. The roadshow, titled ‘India Learns Crypto’, is scheduled to start in May and continue through July. As a part of the India Blockchain Tour the ‘India Learns Crypto’ roadshow aims to develop the growing blockchain and crypto ecosystem in the region by empowering and inspiring younger generations to use Web3 and ?rypto tools.

The events will feature industry experts and thought leaders to share insights and knowledge about blockchain technology, cryptocurrency trading, and their potential applications in various industries. The educational events will be designed to cater to both beginners and experts alike, with a focus on creating a safe and secure environment for learning about crypto.

The event will take place in Delhi on May 27th followed by Mumbai on 3rd June, the roadshow will travel to Hyderabad and Chennai on the 10th and 24th, respectively. The final two cities to host the event will be Bengaluru on July 15th and Kolkata on July 29th. Bitget and Octaloop are committed to fostering innovation and education in the crypto space. The ‘India Learns Crypto’ roadshow is a testament to their shared vision of building a robust and sustainable crypto ecosystem in India.

“With over 450 WEB3 startups including unicorns, the crypto landscape in India has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years. It comprises over 11% of the total talent with more than 25,000 active cryptocurrency and Web3 developers. This indicates a strong appetite for knowledge and understanding in this space.” said Gracy Chen, Managing Director at Bitget. “We are committed to building a safe and secure environment where individuals can explore blockchain and crypto concepts to unlock the potential of financial freedom. Education is key to driving adoption and awareness, we are excited to share our knowledge and expertise with the Indian community.”, she added.

The India Blockchain Tour 2023 is a series of premier events that brings leaders, experts, professionals, and enthusiasts from across the Indian blockchain space to network and discuss ideas in a collaborative environment. The tour provides a platform for attendees to gain valuable insights, network with India’s leading Web3 entrepreneurs, and explore the latest trends and innovations in blockchain technology.

As the official sponsor, Bitget will present its journey on building its WEB3 ecosystem and provide attendees with an opportunity to learn from their team of experts, and help drive growth to India’s blockchain ecosystem.

