Bharat Web3 Association and Blockchain Association Singapore enter into Memorandum of Understanding over blockchain technology

According to an official release, BAS and BWA aim to jointly participate in blockchain-related advocacy, educational conferences, expos, and workshops

Written by FE Digital Currency
This partnership intends to promote blockchain in Singapore and India
Blockchain Association Singapore (BAS) and Bharat Web3 Association (BWA) have announced signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). 

According to an official release, BAS and BWA aim to jointly participate in blockchain-related advocacy, educational conferences, expos, and workshops. The parties also intend to collaborate on leadership initiatives and share practices in the blockchain space. This partnership seeks to leverage the expertise and resources of both organisations, to promote growth and adoption of blockchain technology in their respective regions.

Reportedly, both organisations aim to advance the development and adoption of blockchain technology in Singapore and India.

First published on: 13-07-2023 at 11:53 IST

