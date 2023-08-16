Beyond Imagination Technologies collaborates with Indian Army to enable blockchain-backed veteran communication 

Beyond Imagination Technologies (BIT), a blockchain/Web3.0 technology company, has announced a pilot project with the Indian Army to grow veteran communication management.

According to an official release, this collaboration will combine blockchain technology and knowledge of Indian Army to enhance communication processes for veterans. From what it’s understood, the platform will employ encryption and decentralised data storage for bolstering trust, visibility to control centres and data mining.

Reportedly, BIT will provide flagship solution BitMemoir to Indian Army, offering digital certificates/credentials, NFTs as souvenirs, dynamic NFTs, and NFT-based loyalty programs. Backed by blockchain, the platform seemingly negates fake credentials and enhances verification. Moreover, the solution can be adapted in other areas of Indian Army.

“We are looking forward to contributing to the digital transformation by initiating this pilot project for the Indian Army. By harnessing the potential of blockchain, we intend on equipping the Indian Army with a tool that enhances their capabilities and ushers in efficiency and security towards the welfare of its veterans,” Nikhil Goyal, founder and CEO, Beyond Imagination Technologies and BitMemoir, said.

