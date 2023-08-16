scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Beyond Imagination Technologies collaborates with Indian Army to enable blockchain-backed veteran communication 

Reportedly, BIT will provide flagship solution BitMemoir to Indian Army

Written by FE Digital Currency
In recent developments, BIT expanded to the Middle East
In recent developments, BIT expanded to the Middle East

Beyond Imagination Technologies (BIT), a blockchain/Web3.0 technology company, has announced a pilot project with the Indian Army to grow veteran communication management. 

According to an official release, this collaboration will combine blockchain technology and knowledge of Indian Army to enhance communication processes for veterans. From what it’s understood, the platform will employ encryption and decentralised data storage for bolstering trust, visibility to control centres and data mining. 

Also Read

Reportedly, BIT will provide flagship solution BitMemoir to Indian Army, offering digital certificates/credentials, NFTs as souvenirs, dynamic NFTs, and NFT-based loyalty programs. Backed by blockchain, the platform seemingly negates fake credentials and enhances verification. Moreover, the solution can be adapted in other areas of Indian Army.

Also Read

“We are looking forward to contributing to the digital transformation by initiating this pilot project for the Indian Army. By harnessing the potential of blockchain, we intend on equipping the Indian Army with a tool that enhances their capabilities and ushers in efficiency and security towards the welfare of its veterans,” Nikhil Goyal, founder and CEO, Beyond Imagination Technologies and BitMemoir, said. 

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 16-08-2023 at 14:50 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS