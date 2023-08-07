 Alex Gluchowski accused of copyright infringement

scorecardresearch
Written by FE Digital Currency
Alex Gluchowski is the co-founder and CEO of Matter Labs
Alex Gluchowski, co-founder, CEO, Matter Labs, which is the creator of zkSync creator, denied copy-pasting code from Polygon Zero. It is expected that the response came after the zero-knowledge scaling firm accused zkSync of copying the code from the system of Polygon Zero without any courtesy, stated Cointelegraph.

With insights from a  blog post by Polygon Zero published on August  3, 2023, it is believed that Matter Labs copied what they described as “performance-critical components” of their zero-knowledge system called “Plonky2.” The code was expected to be seen on Matter Labs’ recently-released proving system dubbed “Boojum,”. Supposedly, it was not attributed to the code’s original authors.

“Copy-pasting source code without attribution and making misleading claims about the original work is against the open source ethos and hurts the ecosystem,” Polygon Zero explained.

Furthermore, it is believed that Gluchowski denied the allegations mentioning that it did not just simply copy-pasted the code, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 07-08-2023 at 10:20 IST

