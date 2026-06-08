SpiceJet is expanding capacity ahead of the busy travel season. The airline has signed a lease agreement to induct three Airbus A320 aircraft and has also returned a grounded Boeing 737 MAX to commercial operations.

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The move will increase available seats across the network and give the carrier greater flexibility as passenger demand rises during the second half of the year.

The airline said the three Airbus A320 aircraft will join its fleet in July 2026 under a damp lease arrangement.

Fleet expansion to support peak-season demand

SpiceJet said the additional aircraft will help strengthen operations across domestic and international routes.

The new capacity is expected to support schedule planning, improve aircraft availability and provide operational backup during periods of high travel demand.

The airline has been working to rebuild and expand its fleet in recent months as it seeks to improve network coverage and service reliability.

Commenting on the development, Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer, SpiceJet, said, “These aircraft will help us meet growing passenger demand, strengthen operational resilience and enhance network flexibility during a busy travel period. We continue to focus on steadily expanding our fleet and improving operational readiness as we move forward with our growth plans.”

Boeing 737 MAX returns to commercial operations

Alongside the Airbus induction plan, SpiceJet has successfully restored a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to service.

The aircraft has already resumed commercial operations, providing an immediate boost to the airline’s active fleet.

According to the airline, the combination of fresh aircraft inductions and the return of grounded capacity will improve operational readiness and help meet increasing travel demand.

The development comes months after a SpiceJet Boeing 737-700 was involved in a ground incident at Delhi airport in April. The aircraft sustained damage while taxiing and was subsequently grounded.

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With the latest fleet additions and the return of the Boeing 737 MAX, SpiceJet is looking to strengthen its network and improve operational flexibility during one of the busiest periods of the year.