Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, revolutionizes aircraft engine analysis with Percept – a groundbreaking AI-powered tool that enhances inspections and streamlines the leasing process.

By leveraging cutting-edge computer vision technology in conjunction with the Awiros Video Intelligence Operating System (OS), Percept enables users to capture images and videos of aircraft engines using their mobile devices. It then provides real-time feedback on parts availability, dramatically reducing inspection time by up to 90 percent.

This cloud-based interface eliminates the need for manual, time-consuming inspections and optimizes the utilization of leased engine assets. Developed in collaboration with Awiros, an Indian Computer Vision and Artificial Intelligence (AI) startup, Percept represents a significant leap forward in the aerospace industry. Its successful deployment on Pratt & Whitney’s advanced commercial engines, such as the GTF engine and V2500, showcases the value and efficiency it brings to customers.

Also Read In the largest order in history of aviation, IndiGo buys 500 planes from Airbus



Company Quotes

“The Percept tool helps reduce time and effort involved in the pre-and-post lease analysis of aircraft engines,” said O Sung Kwon, vice president, Customer Support, Pratt & Whitney. Adding, “We have been working with Awiros, an Indian Computer Vision and Artificial Intelligence (AI) start-up for the past few years to mature this technology; we are excited to be shifting from technology development to now bringing an operational product to the market.”

“Building the Percept tool in collaboration with RTX has been one of the most exciting opportunities in the journey of Awiros as a startup. We are proud that Percept’s high-fidelity scanning of Pratt & Whitney engines with handheld mobiles phones, without any specialized hardware, is being commercially deployed in the aerospace industry.” said Vikram Gupta, founder and CEO, Awiros.

Also Read Pratt & Whitney opens India Engineering Center to support its global supply chain



How was the Indian company selected?

According to an official company statement issued by Pratt & Whitney on the sidelines of the ongoing Paris Air Show, Awiros was selected as the winner of the RTX Innovation Challenge. The Innovation Challenge was launched in September 2019 with over 60 Indian and global startups in Computer Vision, AI, and Machine learning (ML) domains. The teams proposed solutions to optimize and automate aircraft engine inspections with reduced human interventions. Awiros’ idea was evaluated through 2020-21 and is expected to be launched commercially later this year.

“As the fastest growing aviation industry and world’s emerging start-up capital, India has become a hotbed for agile aerospace innovation,” said Ashmita Sethi, president & country head, India, Pratt & Whitney (UTCIPL). “Percept is the result of some of India’s best and brightest minds collaborating with Pratt & Whitney to innovate a solution that delivers significant efficiencies and value to our customers.”