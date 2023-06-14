Indigo commences all its International operations from new integrated terminal building of Chennai airport 

Indigo airlines has commenced all its international operations from the new integrated terminal building (NITB) of Chennai airport. This new building was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 08, 2023.

In a tweet, the airline said, “Attention passengers! Indigo will be operating all its international flights from the New Integrated Terminal Building (T-2).” A total of 22 flights will be operated for various destinations from the new terminal building.

These are – 6E 1171, 6E 1003, 6E 1471, 6E 77, 6E 1175, 6E 1277, 6E 1321, 6E 1031, 6E 1001, 6E 1241, 6E 1411, 6E 1472, 6E 1002, 6E 1172, 6E 1032, 6E 1412, 6E 1322, 6E 1276, 6E 1242, 6E 1004, 6E 1176, and 6E 78.Other airlines are also expected to begin the international operation from the NITB.

Listen to one of our esteemed passenger happily sharing her opinion about the New Integrated Terminal Building (T-2). IndiGo is operating all its Intl. flights from the New Terminal. ( w.e.f. 13.06.2023)@AAI_Official | @MoCA_GoI pic.twitter.com/3pedXOrNXE — Chennai (MAA) Airport (@aaichnairport) June 13, 2023

The international operations of existing T-4 and T-3 will be shifted to the New Terminal in a calibrated manner.

Chennai had its had its first successful trial operation in NITB on April 25, 2023 by US Bangla Airlines. As part of the first trial operation, Indigo Airlines operated three flights, from the new terminal on May 02, 2023. These are: Chennai-Singapore, Singapore-Chennai, and Chennai-Kuwait routes. On May 03, 2023, Air India operated two flights from the new terminal between Chennai-Singapore-Chennai route.

The new integrated terminal building has received positive feedback from transiting passengers, who have been impressed with the new terminal’s state-of-the-art design, amenities and efficient processes. The NITB is a striking reflection of the local Tamil culture, incorporating traditional features such as the Kolam, temples and other elements that highlight the natural surroundings. The addition of this new integrated terminal building will increase the passenger serving capacity of the airport from 23 million passengers per annum to 30 MPPA.