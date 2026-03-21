Domestic airfares are set to rise from next week as the government lifts the fare cap imposed during last year’s aviation disruption, allowing airlines to pass on higher operating costs to passengers.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has decided to withdraw the ₹18,000 cap on domestic ticket prices (excluding user development fees, security charges and taxes) from Monday, March 23. The cap had been introduced on December 6, 2025, following widespread flight disruptions by IndiGo. Route-wise fare ceilings were put in place to shield passengers from excessive pricing during the crisis.

With flight operations now stabilised, the ministry said the rationale for fare regulation no longer exists and market-driven pricing will resume. However, airlines have not been given a completely free hand. The government has directed carriers to ensure fares remain fair, transparent and aligned with prevailing market conditions.