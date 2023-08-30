Good news for flyers! Bengaluru airport’s Terminal 2 to commence international operations from Aug 31 – Know more

Good news for air passengers! Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru’s (BLR Airport) Terminal 2 (T2) will commence its international operations from August 31 onwards. The first international flight is all set to take off from Bengaluru Airport tomorrow.

The Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) in a statement on Wednesday (August 30) said that IndiGo will be the first Indian carrier to start international operations in T2, with its flight 6E1167 to Colombo.

Passengers travelling on Singapore Airlines flight SQ508/SQ509 between Singapore and Bengaluru will be the first to experience the international zone of the new terminal.

All international flights departing and arriving from 10.45 hours onwards on August 31 will be handled from T2 spread across 255,661 square metres. The terminal is equipped to handle 25 million passengers annually.

BLR Airport to see 30 to 35 international departures daily

This will be a significant milestone for BLR Airport as from tomorrow onwards Terminal 2 will facilitate 30 to 35 daily international departures on 27 airlines – out of which 25 are International and 2 airlines are Indian.

MD & CEO of Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), Hari Marar, said, “The commencement of international operations at Terminal 2 represents a major milestone for BLR Airport. With this move, international operations will be exclusive to T2, while our domestic operations will be divided between T1 and T2″.

Easy transfers, streamlined immigration

The statement also added that air travellers arriving at T2 can expect easy transfers, and streamlined immigration and customs procedures.

BAIL also informed that an additional 4.4 KM-long access road called the ‘Terminal Boulevard’ was inaugurated earlier this year in a bid to enhance accessibility to T2. In order to enhance the passenger experience, the airport will also provide complimentary shuttle services between T1 and T2 at regular intervals.