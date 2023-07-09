Good news for flyers! India’s aviation sector is witnessing rapid growth with the launch of new flights, routes, and increase in frequencies to various cities including metro and nonmetro destinations. In this context, Akasa Air is also working on a mission to strengthen its network across the country.



New launches

Recently, the airline has launched direct flights between Mumbai and Kolkata. It will also connect the City of Joy with a total of three destinations – Bengaluru, Mumbai and Guwahati with 21 weekly flights. In addition to this, the airline has also raised the frequency between Delhi and Ahmedabad to 2X daily flights.

Vision of Akasa Air:-

Akasa Air has registered unprecedented growth in the last 11 months. The airline is continuously working on a vision to strengthen the country’s transportation system with a robust network connecting metros with tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

In a statement, Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air said, “The launch of new routes as well as additional flights will offer customers enhanced air connectivity at affordable prices and we are confident that travellers across the country will appreciate the choice of flying India’s most dependable airline.”

Routes of Akasa Air:-

Since its inception in August 2022, the Akasa Air now connects the country’s financial capital with 12 destinations. These are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Lucknow, Goa, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Kochi and Guwahati. It also increased its frequencies from the city to various domestic destinations such as Delhi, Goa and Bengaluru to 3X, 4X and 8X average daily flights respectively.

Weekly departures

With 200 weekly departures, the airline has enhanced its connectivity from Pune with direct flights to Delhi and Goa, taking its weekly departures from the city up to 47 flights connecting a total of 4 domestic destinations including Bengaluru, Delhi, Bhubaneshwar, and Goa.