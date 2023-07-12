EgyptAir to start Delhi-Cairo flight

EgyptAir will start a flight between Delhi and Cairo four days a week from August, the airline’s north and east India manager Amr Ali told Fe on Tuesday.

Currently, the airline has a flight between Mumbai and Cairo for all seven days in a week.

The airline plans to deploy an Airbus A320Neo aircraft on the Delhi-Cairo route which has a seating capacity of 16 in business class and 126 in economy.

As per recent IATA figures, the annual bi-directional air traffic demand between Mumbai and Cairo is approximately more than 66,000 passengers. Similarly, the traffic between Delhi and Cairo is around 31,000 passengers.

“This demand is expected to grow significantly over the coming years,” Ali said, adding that close bilateral relations between the two countries will further help in sustaining this growth momentum.

EgyptAir also has a codeshare agreement with Air India as both are Star Alliance members.

In addition to point-to-point travel, the airline has its sights on the transfer traffic to Africa and North America via Cairo.