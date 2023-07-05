scorecardresearch
Chennai Airport’s New Integrated Terminal Building: Multiple airlines commence international flight operations, See full list and new routes

The NITB was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Chennai on April 08, 2023.

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
Spanning over 1,36,295 Sqm, the NITB is GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) compliant. 

Several airlines have commenced their international flight operations from the New Integrated Terminal Building (NITB, T-2) of the Chennai airport. Spanning over 1,36,295 Sqm, the NITB is GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) compliant.  The new building embraces various eco-friendly features including skylights. The NITB was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Chennai on April 08, 2023.

List of flights being operated from Chennai airport’s New Integrated Terminal Building:-

The international operations of existing T-4 and T-3 are being shifted to the New Terminal in a calibrated manner. Presently, 13 airlines are offering their international operations from the NITB. These are – 

  • Singapore Airlines – The Singapore Airlines has started its operations from the NITB on July 04, 2023. 
  • Gulf Air – Gulf Air began its international services from Chennai Airport’s NITB on July 04, 2023. 
  • Emirates – Emirates started its operations from the NITB on July 03, 2023. 
  • Fly Dubai – All international flight operations of FlyDubai shifted to the New Integrated Terminal Building on July 03, 2023. 
  • Thai Airways – The Thai Airways has shifted its international services to Chennai Airport’s NITB on July 02, 2023. 
  • Myanmar Airways – The Myanmar Airways has started its operations from the NITB on July 01, 2023. 
  • US Bangla airlines – It began its international services from NITB on June 16, 2023. 
  • AirAsia Berhad – The AirAsia Berhad began its international services from Chennai Airport’s NITB on June 28, 2023. 
  • Thai AirAsia – The Thai AirAsia started its operations from the NITB on June 28, 2023. 
  • Jazeera Airways – The Jazeera Airways has shifted its international services to Chennai Airport’s NITB on June 28, 2023. 
  • Air India – Air India began its international operations from NITB of Chennai Airport from June 26, 2023. 
  • Air India Express – On June 26, 2023, the Air India Express commenced its international operations from NITB. 
  • Indigo Airlines – The Indigo Airlines has started its operations from the NITB on June 13, 2023. 
  • Alliance Air – It beggan its international flight operations from NITB on June 23, 2023. 

New routes to be connected soon from the Chennai airport:-

Several new flights will begin their international services in the coming months. Batik Air will launch four flights connecting Chennai airport with other international destinations – (a) Chennai-Medan, (b) Medan-Chennai, (c) Chennai-Kuala Lumpur, and (d) Kuala Lumpur-Chennai routes.

First published on: 05-07-2023 at 07:05 IST

