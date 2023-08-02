Akasa Air turns 1! Airline experiences remarkable growth; committed toward affordable, accessible air travel

India’s newest airline Akasa Air on Wednesday (August 2) unveiled jaw-dropping discounts on flight tickets and started off its one-year anniversary celebrations with a mega sale.

Starting from today, travellers can enjoy up to a 15 percent discount on flight tickets to any of the 16 domestic destinations within Akasa Air’s network.

To avail of this offer, passengers will have to make the bookings through Akasa Air’s app and website. The anniversary sale and the app-exclusive offer will be valid until August 7.

According to the statement issued by the airlines, the sales are valid on saver and flexi fares, and customers can avail the discounts using the codes AKASA1 on the Akasa Air website and APPLOVE on the Akasa Air app.

Additionally, passengers who exclusively book through the Akasa Air app can enjoy a zero-convenience fee, saving up to Rs 350 on each booking.

Akasa Air in a statement said that this limited-time offer reflects India’s youngest airline’s “consistent commitment towards making air travel accessible and affordable for all”.

Smooth sailing for Akasa Air

Since its launch in August 2022, Akasa Air has experienced remarkable growth, having served over 4 million revenue passengers and now operating more than 900 weekly flights.

With an expansive network of 35 unique routes connecting 16 cities, including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, and Kolkata, Akasa Air has established itself as a prominent player in the domestic aviation sector.

Excitingly, on August 1, Akasa Air achieved a significant milestone by adding its 20th aircraft to its fleet, which now makes the airline eligible to embark on international operations.

Vinay Dube, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Akasa Air, expressed his pride in the airline’s remarkable journey, stating, “Going from zero to 20 aircraft within 12 months is not just an Akasa record but a record that encapsulates the potential of the country.”