Air India has taken delivery of its first refurbished Boeing 787-8, marking a key milestone in the Tata Group-owned airline’s ongoing widebody modernisation programme. The aircraft, registered VT-ANT, underwent a comprehensive cabin overhaul at Boeing’s modification facility in Victorville, California, followed by a full repaint in Air India’s new livery at an FAA-certified facility in San Bernardino.

While delivery was originally slated for February, delays pushed the timeline, with the induction now expected to trigger a steady pipeline of retrofits. A second B787-8 is already undergoing refurbishment.

Broader revamp to Air India’s legacy feet

The upgrade is part of a broader plan to revamp Air India’s legacy fleet with new interiors and branding. Over the next two years, all 26 Boeing 787-8 aircraft will be retrofitted with a three-class configuration comprising Business, Premium Economy and Economy cabins.

The refurbished aircraft features new-generation Business Class seats that will also be deployed on incoming new Boeing 787-9s, ensuring product commonality across the Dreamliner fleet. Air India has already inducted its first 787-9, VT-AWA, directly from Boeing earlier this year.

Each retrofitted aircraft sees upgraded seating, enhanced inflight entertainment systems, refreshed galleys and lavatories, along with updated soft furnishings aligned with the airline’s new brand identity. The programme also includes reliability upgrades such as avionics enhancements and heavy maintenance checks on select aircraft.

Air India’s retrofit push extends beyond the 787 fleet. Refurbishment of 13 Boeing 777-300ER aircraft is scheduled to begin in early 2027, although completion timelines have slipped to late 2028 due to global supply chain constraints, according to sources.

On the narrowbody side, the airline is upgrading 27 older Airbus A320neo aircraft and has begun refurbishing cabins of ex-Vistara A320 family aircraft to harmonise product offerings post-merger.

Additionally, seven Boeing 787-9 aircraft from the former Vistara fleet have been inducted to boost long-haul capacity, though clarity is awaited on their retrofit plans.