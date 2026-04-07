Air India CEO Campbell Wilson has resigned as chief executive of Air India, though he will remain in his role until a successor is appointed, according to a report by Hindustan Times citing multiple sources.

According to the report, his resignation was accepted at a board meeting last week. The leadership shift signals the start of a transition phase for the airline as it navigates operational turbulence and financial strain. One person familiar with the matter told HT that Wilson is expected to stay on until at least September to ensure continuity and a smooth handover.

Wilson, who joined Air India in September 2022 following its privatisation, had a five-year term scheduled to run until 2027. Sources told HT that the search for his successor began as early as January after he expressed a desire not to continue beyond his contract.

The leadership change comes at a challenging time for the airline. Air India is contending with mounting pressures, including disruptions caused by the ongoing West Asia crisis, which has led to restricted airspace and longer flight routes. These detours, often requiring additional fuel stops, have sharply increased operational costs, particularly on international routes.

Compounding these issues are aircraft supply constraints and rising expenses, raising concerns that the airline could post a record loss this year.