Yug Metaverse hosts India’s first 3D wedding

The digital avatars of the couple hosted their wedding ceremony on the beachside and had more than 500 registrations.

Abhijeet Goel, a tech entrepreneur, and Sansrati, a doctor from Bhopal, became India’s first couple to get married on a 3D Metaverse. The wedding took place on Yug Metaverse and was organised, conceptualised by Wavemaker India for ITC Ltd. and Matrimony.com. The digital avatars of the couple hosted their wedding ceremony on a beachside and had more than 500 registrations. The guests could change their avatars, walk through the event and enjoy the dancing floor too. The wedding coincided with the physical event in Bhopal.



Abhijeet and Sansrati from Bhopal met online through a matrimonial site. They decided to tie the knot in the presence of their friends and family from across the globe and that’s when they thought of getting married on a virtual platform where everyone could attend their wedding without compromising on their guests’ safety.



“Metaverse is a new concept, and its adoption is still at an early stage worldwide. We wanted India to lead and be at the forefront of this technology revolution, and hence we built a Metaverse Platform, YUG, in India,” shares Utkarsh Shukla, creator of Yug Metaverse.



Adding to this Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia, Wavemaker said, “Marketing on Metaverse platform is the next wave in digital marketing. At Wavemaker, we have always aimed to positively provoke our clients and create industry-first innovative work for our brands. We have built an in-house team of experts to help our clients navigate better in this domain and find the right fit to associate with metaverse events. Metaverse is still at its nascent stage and offers us huge opportunity to shape the platform that we really believe in.”



“Metaverses like Yug are a logical evolution of the current 2D Internet to an Immersive 3D Experience akin to the real world. It holds a lot of potential for the future and is progressively on the path of blurring the boundaries between the physical and virtual worlds. Yug is an open platform where people can create their own experiences like Marriages, virtual events, exhibitions, friends hang out, business meetings, and conferences or enjoy experiences created by others. We believe that making the platform decentralized will transform various fields like education, business, commerce, and entertainment,” said Shashank from Yug.

