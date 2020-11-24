Wondrlab appoints Haiderali Amir as its head, content production

Amir will be based out of Mumbai and will report to Rakesh Hinduja, Wondrlab’s co-founder and managing partner – content platform

Wondrlab has appointed Haiderali Amir as its head – content production. Amir will be based out of Mumbai and will report to Rakesh Hinduja, Wondrlab’s co-founder and managing partner – content platform. He will be involved with delivering a myriad of content across Wondrlab’s clients ranging from hygiene production to high-level deliverables such as branded content and web series.

Content is one of the most important pillars of communication today, and we needed someone with formidable experience such as Haiderali’s, Hinduja said. “He perfectly fits Wondrlab’s vision of creativity delivered through technology, and with a platform-first lens. His experience brings in the understanding needed to create content at scale that’s contemporary, high-level and customised for brands’ business challenges,” he added further on the appointment.

When it comes to content in today’s times, the sky is the limit. Wondrlab gives me the freedom and encouragement to explore different realms of content and creativity to solve clients’ business problems. Its platform-first lens is an interesting approach to content and a big step forward in the right direction, Amir stated.

In a career spanning over a decade, Haiderali has diverse and rich experience in content and media production. He started his professional journey with Viacom18 as an assistant producer, further expanding his horizon with some of the biggest content houses like Endemol Shine, 120 Media Collective, and Medium Rare Productions among others. His last stint was as an executive producer at Content Factory by Prodigious, where he associated with clients across the Publicis Groupe network to produce cost-efficient, high-quality content solutions.

Launched in 2020, Wondrlab is a platform-first martech start-up founded by Saurabh Varma, Vandana Verma and Rakesh Hinduja. The agency offers services across three key verticals namely creativity, experience and technology.

