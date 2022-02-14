Valentine’s Day 2022: Brands celebrate the festival of love with new campaigns

FreshToHome, Things2do, Viacom18 and Mondelez India, Columbia Pacific Communities, Mobilla and others have launched Valentine’s Day campaigns

Like every year, brands across categories have rolled out advertising campaigns to celebrate the festival of love, Valentine’s Day. With an aim to build deeper engagement with the audience, they have touched upon several topics such as importance of small things, love, positivity and other nuances symbolic to the grand festival. BrandWagon Online takes a look at some of the Valentine’s Day campaigns from 2022.

FreshToHome – #FreshValentine

Despite being a meat brand, FreshToHome has launched a Valentine’s Day campaign with a new spin with its #FreshValentines campaign. As an extension of its core value of ‘freshness’, FreshToHome is breaking V-Day stereotypes by showcasing meat lover couples that are ‘keeping it fresh’. For instance, instead of proposing with regular rings, the main film spotlights a foodie proposing with calamari rings.

Things2do – #CelebrateLove

Things2do, one of India’s premium experience-centric platforms, has launched Valentine’s Day campaign, #CelebrateLove ‘In the Air, By the Beach, On the Go, curating dream date experiences for people to celebrate the occasion.

Viacom18 and Mondelez India

Viacom18 has partnered with Mondelez India to celebrate Valentine’s Day with ‘Single Single’ song for the brand. The song, created as a brand solution content for Cadbury 5 Star, will debut exclusively on Viacom18’s social media handles. This campaign was conceptualised by Mondelez India and Wavemaker India in partnership with Viacom18.

Columbia Pacific Communities – Love has no AGE, Normalise Senior PDA

Affection is an expression of love. It does not fade with age. Taking forward this adage, Columbia Pacific Communities has launched a Valentine’s Day campaign urging people to change the perception of public displays of affection to make it inclusive for senior couples.

Mobilla – ‘Tale of Two – Trilogy’

Conceptualised by the internal creative team at Mobilla, the digital marketing campaign consisting of three relatable and relevant brand films unfold moments of perfect companionship and camaraderie. With this brand campaign, Mobilla aims to cement its leadership position in a highly competitive, demanding and dynamic market.

John Jacobs Eyewear – #EyeForLove

John Jacobs peeks through diverse points of view for a fresh take on love this Valentine’s season. The brand has collaborated with Gauhar Khan to bring the #EyeForLove campaign to life.

Wiggles – #LoveIsInTheCare

Wiggles.in now has launches #LoveIsInTheCare, a digital marketing campaign crafted around the core thought that the ultimate form of love is care. The #LoveIsInTheCare campaign brings to light the fact that pets step into our lives as blessings and ultimately need to be cared for just like any other family member or friend. The campaign explores different aspects around pet care such as teething problems, issues leading to loss of appetite, poor or diminishing eyesight, and how pet parents are the only ones empowered to help them overcome and deal with their problems thus reinforcing the campaign’s core ideology.

Plix – #MeDay

Unlike other brands, Plix has rolle dout a campaign highlighting the need for self-love. It is often said that love is selfless, but truth be told, true love is self-love. For us to love and care for someone, we need to be healthy – body and mind. This is what Plix aims to highlight through its #MeDay digital campaign.

The Man Company – #ScentOfAGentleman

The Man Company’s #ScentOfAGentleman campaign aims to appreciate the little gestures of kindness, humbleness, and goodness done by men in all innocence that stays in the hearts of receivers for years to come. Especially in the context of Valentine’s Day, the brand aspires to recognise every man standing firmly behind their partner’s success.

WOW Skin Science – #LoveBackNature

Taking a break from what other brands are doing, personal care brand WOW Skin Science has unveiled a Valentine’s Day film urging consumers to #LoveBackNature. This is the brand’s endeavour to celebrate this day in the warmth of nature, commemorating her worth in our life.

