Top 10 brands accounted for a 39% share of ad volumes on television: Report

In terms of ad volumes trend for the services sector on television, there was a 29% increase between January to October 2022, when compared to January to October 2021, as per the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. During the same period, ecom-media/ entertainment/ social media was the top category with an 18% share of total ad volumes. Additionally, the report found Amazon Online India was the top advertiser with a 7% share in ad volumes. During Jan-Oct’22, the top 10 categories and advertisers accounted for 57% and 24% of total ad volume share, respectively.

According to the report, over 2,660 brands had advertised during Jan-Oct’22 on television of which the top 10 brands accounted for a 39% share of ad volumes. The top exclusive brands in the sector were Tata Play, Tata Play Binge App, and Olxautos.in. During the same period, the report found that over 1,760 exclusive brands had advertised under the services sectors compared to Jan-Oct’22. Moreover, the news genre has accounted for 29% of the sector’s ad volume, followed by the general entertainment channels (GECs) and movies at 15% each. As per the report, news bulletin was found as the most popular program genre to promote the services brands on television.

Comparing Jan-Oct’22 to Jan-Oct’21, the report observed that the space in the services sector has increased by 26% in the print medium. The top 10 categories was topped by properties/ real estates at 30%, followed by hospitals/ clinics at 24%. Besides, the top 10 advertisers, which accounted for a 15% share of ad space, were topped by Reliance Retail at 4% and Amazon Online India at 2%, the report said.

Under the banner of publication language and genre for the services sector in print, Hindi topped the list with a 36% share of ad space, and the top five languages accounted for an 86% share of the sector’s total ad space in print. Moreover, the general interest publication genre accounted for 96% share of the sector’s ad space in Jan-Oct’22. Among the four zones, the north zone topped in services advertising with a 32% share of Ad Space during Jan-Oct’22, and Mumbai and New Delhi were the top two cities overall in India for advertising in the sector. Additionally, 67% share of ad space in the services sector was with accounted for by various sales promotional offers during Jan-Oct’22. From this, the discount promotion had the highest share of ad space at 53% followed by multiple promotions. The top 10 advertisers of the sector in terms of ad space had reliance retail leading at 13% with sales promotion.

Aș per the report, radio advertising Volumes for the services sector saw an increase of 85% in Jan-Oct’22 over Jan-Oct’21. Under the top 10 services categories and advertisers on radio, properties/ real estate topped at 43% and Sobek Auto India topped at 3% respectively. According to the report, the top 10 advertisers added a 15% share of ad volumes during Jan-Oct’22. Moreover, the Top 10 brands added 13% to the overall advertising space of the services sector on radio. In terms of state-wise division of advertising, the report found that Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan have accounted for half of the ad pie in the services sector, where Gujarat topped with 20% of the ad volumes.

Under digital, the report found that ad insertions of the services sector on the digital medium saw a rise of 82% in Jan-Oct’22 over Jan-Oct’21. Additionally, on digital, the ecom-online shopping category was on top with a 15% share of the sector’s advertising. The top 10 categories added 78% share of sector ad insertions on digital, it added. Moreover, display ads had more than 75% share of sector ad insertions during the same period. Among the digital platforms, desktop display topped with a 41% share of ad insertions followed by the mobile display with a 32% share.

Also Read Campaigns that rocked

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook