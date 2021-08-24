The Sleep Company launches its first brand campaign featuring Anil Kapoor

The 60-second ad film is a digital exclusive and will be followed by three short films later this month

The Sleep Company today launched its first brand campaign – #GoSmartGRID With AK! With Anil Kapoor as its brand ambassador, the campaign is digital-first, launched across the company’s social network and other digital channels.

Conceptualised and crafted by the teams at The Sleep Company, brand studio Anomalous and production house Another Idea, ‘#GoSmartGRID With AK!’, explores the ordinary mattress woes of the average Joe. The Sleep Company demonstrates the agility and intelligence of its patented SmartGRID technology. The 60-second ad film is a digital exclusive and will be followed by three short films later this month, the company said.

“It’s been almost two years that we’ve been in the comfort solutions market and our growth so far has been exponential. Adding another dimension to India’s slowly burgeoning sleep economy, we want to spotlight the sleep problems, the wrong mattress can cause and how with the right innovation the sleep experience can be elevated. ‘#GoSmartGRID With AK!’ is our first few steps in doing so. We have big plans for The Sleep Company in terms of products as well as market expansions and with this campaign, we look forward to further elevating the brand’s visibility in the mainstream market,” Priyanka Salot, founder, The Sleep Company said.

The Sleep Company is a comfort innovation company and the creator of the patented SmartGRID mattress. Founded in 2019 by husband-wife duo Priyanka and Harshil Salot, the company aims to offer customers a sleeping experience that uses science and ergonomics to create comfort and optimal support, as well as durability. The company has adopted a completely D2C business model; combining the power of the digital marketplace (Amazon and Flipkart) with its own website. Recently, The Sleep Company received fresh funding of Rs 13.4 crore in a pre-series A round led by Fireside Ventures as well as participation from LogX Ventures and Varun Alagh, co-founder, Mamaearth.

