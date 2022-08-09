The Good Glamm Group doubles down on its content-to-commerce strategy by investing in video assets

Good Media Company has announced that it will double down on video content to further accelerate Good Glamm Group’s content-to-commerce strategy. As per the company, the strategic move results from analysing content consumption patterns of users which has now moved towards short video formats. The company plans to invest five million dollar in growing its video assets and digital media platforms to exponentially increase reach by 150% and scale revenue across the Good Glamm Group brands by 50%.

For Priyanka Gill, co-founder, The Good Glamm Group, the company’s core strength lies in understanding user behaviour and preferences – and that is clearly trending to video content. “At the Good Media Co we are investing in video output to increase the reach and relevance of our digital media platforms and brands. We are looking forward to expanding the video team and further our overall vision at the Good Glamm Group of building a global DTC house of brands, powered by content and creators,” she added.

Over the past year, time spent on short video content has increased drastically, which has also reflected on YouTube and Instagram focusing on YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels respectively. At present, Good Media Co produces 150 videos and generates 200 million video views per month and is looking at increasing the output to producing 300 videos per month with the aim to generate 500 million views per month across the group.

The content mix of Good Media Co. platforms such as POPxo, ScoopWhoop, MissMalini and BabyChakra will still include articles and social media graphics with a significant emphasis on the video format. Along with producing video content for its digital media platforms and sponsored videos for external brands, the Good Media Co. also runs the entire video production for the Good Glamm Group brands including video and still assets. This internal capability acts as a force multiplier for all G3 brands helping them scale and grow.

In addition to scaling the digital media platforms, the increased video content output by Good Media Co will help brands at The Good Glamm Group reach a larger audience set, Manan Jain, chief growth officer, The Good Glamm Group, stated. “This move will also help us create a depth of content needed to address content needs for different issues and increase frequency of how many times users interact with the brands through our digital media platforms to increase top-of-mind (TOM) and affinity for our brands,” he highlighted.

Recently, the Good Glamm Group unveiled its overall group structure to consolidate its companies into independent brands, media, and creator divisions: Good Brands Co. led by Sukhleen Aneja; Good Media Co. led by Priyanka Gill and Good Creator Co. led by Sachin Bhatia. This move reflected the Group’s focus on unlocking structural efficiencies while building revenue synergies as it consolidates the successful integration of its 11 acquisitions in the past year.

