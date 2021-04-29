Team Pumpkin wins social media and performance marketing mandate of Order Management Plus

Order Management Plus is a Bangalore-based company that offers a single, unified platform for inventory and warehouse management, marketplace integration, insight reports and accounts management for eCommerce brands

Team Pumpkin has been assigned the social media and performance marketing mandate for technology solution platform, Order Management Plus. They will be involved in the planning and execution of all outward media communication and take responsibility for online marketing and advertising programs for the brand.

Order Management Plus is a Bangalore-based company that offers a single, unified platform for inventory and warehouse management, marketplace integration, insight reports and accounts management for eCommerce brands. Their online solution, Omplus gives retailers things they need to start, manage and grow their business online.

“Team Pumpkin has had continued and consistent success in helping enterprises devise the right communication and marketing strategies across different industries—especially in the technology and eCommerce spaces. We look forward to seeing what we can achieve through this partnership,” CEO, Order Management Plus, said on the association with the agency.

“The Omplus solution makes expansion to e-tail easier and more accessible. We’re sure this technology will have a positive impact on several businesses and are excited to begin amplification across all platforms. We have differentiated performance strategies in place for LinkedIn, Google, and other far-reaching networks in order to boost brand awareness and help facilitate their growth journey,” Nirav Lalan, COO, Team Pumpkin, stated.

Founded in 2012, Team Pumpkin is an integrated marketing and PR agency with a digital-first approach. The agency provides digital marketing services that are not limited to digital strategy consulting, search engine optimisation, social media management, mobile app development, web development, content marketing, PR among others. The company’s client portfolio includes brands like Tata Steel, ITC Foods, MamyPoko Pants, Prega News, Columbia Asia Hospitals, Paytm Money, Mahindra First Choice Services, Cricbuzz, Pathkind Labs and Network18 among others.

