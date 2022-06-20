TASVA expands its retail footprint, launches its fourth store in Bengaluru

Ethnic menswear brand by designer Tarun Tahiliani and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd TASVA has announced the launch of its fourth store in Bengaluru. Inaugurated by Naga Chaitanya, the 5,500 sq ft. outlet offers premium fashion and wardrobe solutions for grooms.

According to Sandeep Pal, CEO, TASVA, the launch of the fourth store is a precursor to the expansion plans for the South, in the next few months. “TASVA is here to change the experience of wearing traditional and fusion Indian clothing into that of unmatched comfort with style. Having established a strong customer connect and a proven business model, we plan to open 75 stores across India by March 2023 to expand our retail footprint across the country and make Tasva accessible for Indian men who are keen to experience the ready to wear, ergonomic, comfortable attire for every occasion, at affordable price points,” he added.

In December 2021, the brand opened its first store in Bengaluru and today operates nine stores across five cities that include all the leading metro cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru as well as other key cities such as Indore.

“TASVA has been a long-time dream of mine which has been possible because of ABFRL. The name itself stands for the best version of oneself and we have worked hard to achieve this through TASVA,” Tarun Tahiliani, creative director, Indivinity Clothing P. Ltd, stated.

