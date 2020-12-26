Tamil channels lead the advertising charts with 17% share of ad volumes amongst regional channels: TAM AdEx

HUL emerges as the top spender.

Average ad volumes per day on regional language channels rose 21% during August-December’20 when compared to August-December’19, according to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. Regional language channels registered its maximum average ad volumes in October 2020 at 20% rise when compared to August 2020. The genre accounted for 59% of ad volumes’ share in overall television advertising during both Aug-Dec’20 and Aug-Dec’19, followed by Hindin channels at 29% in 2020. Out of this, Tamil channels led the advertising charts in the regional language genre with 17% share of ad volumes followed by Bengali and Telugu channels at 14% and 13% share, respectively.

Tamil channels registered a 12% rise in average ad volumes per day during Aug-Dec’20 when compared to Aug-Dec’19, with the month of December registering the highest rise. Out of this, Tamil GEC genre topped the advertising charts with 42% share of the pie, followed by Tamil news with 24% share. However, during Aug-Dec’20, Tamil News genre saw highest growth of 31% in ad volumes followed by Tamil Movies with 25% rise compared to Aug-Dec’19. On the back of the viewership growth, number of advertisers and brands also rose by 5% and 4% respectively during Aug-Dec’20* compared to Aug-Dec’19*.

Hindustan Unilever emerged as the top spender with 21% ad volume share between Aug-Dec’20 followed by Reckitt Benckiser with 13% share of ad volumes. Procter & Gamble claimed the third position with 3% share, while Colgate Palmolive and Godrej Consumer Products trailed behind at the fourth and fifth position with 2% ad volume share, each. Top 5 advertisers held 40% share of ad volumes on Tamil channels. The regional channel genre registered over 630 new advertisers and more than 1,270 brands advertising on the genre including Castrol India, Thangamayil Jewellery, Chettinad Cement Corp and Dettol Laundry Sanitizer, among others.

Average ad volumes on Bengali channels grew by 8% in Aug-Dec’20 when compared to Aug-Dec’19, with October’20 recording the highest ad volume rise of 14%. Out of this, Bengali News emerged on top of the advertising charts with 38% share of Bengali genres’ ad volumes in Aug-Dec’20 displacing Bengali GEC compared to Aug-Dec’19. The top two Bengali channel genres accounted for 72% share of ad volumes.

Hindustan Unilever remained the top spender with 20% share of ad volumes followed by Reckitt Benckiser with 18% ad volume share. Godrej Consumer Products claimed the third position with 5% share of ad volume. ITC and Colgate Palmolive India trailed behind at the fourth and fifth position with 3% and 2% share, respectively. Among the Top five advertisers, Godrej Consumer Products and Colgate Palmolive India observed positive rank shift. Top five advertisers held 50% share of ad volumes on Bengali channels. During Aug-Dec’20, Bengali channels witnessed over 300 new advertisers and more than 800 new brands advertising including Tuuple Technocraft, Lizol Cement Surface Cleaner, among others.

Average ad volumes on Telugu channels grew by 3% in Aug-Dec’20 when compared to Aug-Dec’19, with October’20 recording the highest ad volume rise of 22%. Out of this,Telugu News emerged on top of the advertising charts with 35% share of Telugu genres’ ad volumes in Aug-Dec’20 displacing Telugu GEC compared to Aug-Dec’19. Interestingly, the top 5 Telugu channel genres added more than 95% share during Aug-Dec’19 and Aug-Dec’20.

Hindustan Unilever emerged as the top spender with 19% ad volume share between Aug-Dec’20 followed by Reckitt Benckiser India with 7% share of ad volumes. Wipro and Procter & Gamble claimed the third and fourth position with 3% share, each. With 2% share of ad volume, Godrej Consumer Products stood at the fifth position. Top five advertisers held 34% share of ad volumes on Telugu channels. During Aug-Dec’20, Telugu movies genre witnessed over 590 new advertisers and more than 1,180 new brands onboarding the genre including Image Hospitals, Biofac Inputs, Castrol India, among others.

Read Also: Why content regulation is essential for creative industries

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook