Sony Pictures Networks acquires broadcast rights for Lanka Premier League

Sony Pictures Networks has always been at the forefront of sports broadcasting in India and takes sports to every corner of India.

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has returned as a broadcast partner for the second edition of Lanka Premier League (LPL). The network has signed an agreement with the official franchise and broadcast holder of LPL – the IPG Group. The agreement between Sony Pictures Networks India and the IPG Group includes the television and digital transmission of the LPL, which is set to be played between December 5 – 23, 2021.

The appetite for cricket in India is huge and the channel’s aim is to bring the best of international cricketing action to the fans in India, Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer, distribution and head – sports business, Sony Pictures Networks India said. “With the onboarding of Lanka Premier League, we want to provide our viewers with some high-energy T20 cricket throughout December. Sri Lankan Cricket has always produced many world-class players and the inclusion of top international cricketers such as Chris Gayle, Andre Russell and Faf du Plessis among others are contributing to the growth and popularity of Lanka Premier League in the subcontinent. As the league gathers more fans, we want to make sure that no one misses the best of T20 cricket in India on our sports channels,” he added.

The Lanka Premier League will witness a host of cricketing stars such as West Indies legend Chris Gayle, former India fast bowler Irfan Pathan, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi and former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis in action. The competition will also see Sri Lanka T20 stars such as Charith Asalanka and Wanindu Hasaranga showing their mettle. Asalanka scored 231 runs in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, while Hasaranga picked up 16 wickets in the tournament. “Sony Pictures Networks has always been at the forefront of sports broadcasting in India and takes sports to every corner of India. We are confident that Sony will achieve an even higher reach in terms of audience in the upcoming season and we look forward to a long and fruitful association,” Anil Mohan, founder and CEO, IPG, said.

All Lanka Premier League matches will be telecast live between SONY SIX and SONY TEN 2 channels and will be live-streamed on its on-demand OTT platform SonyLIV. The LPL matches which were telecast live by Sky Sports, Sony Sports Network, Geo, PTV, and Willow TV in Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, UK, US, Canada, Ireland, and New Zealand saw 155 million people tuning in to catch live action. On social media, it achieved a reach of 218 million.

