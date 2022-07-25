Probus Insurance Broker launches ‘Aapka Saathi, Aapka Saarathi’ ad campaign

Probus Insurance Broker has launched its brand new digital ad campaign.The campaign ‘Aapka Saathi, Aapka Saarathi’ launched via its TVC takes inspiration from the insurance advisors. The TVC is aimed at positioning the contribution of an insurance advisor (POSp) and saluting their insurmountable efforts in the lives of their millions of customers.

“This is a huge milestone for us as it’s our first TVC that goes live. The central theme of our campaign remains insurance advisor (POSp). Undoubtedly, they are the backbone of our industry. Despite their role as a strong link between the firm and the customer, developing trust and providing need-based solutions to each client, intermediaries are stereotyped and undervalued in the industry. With this campaign, we aim to enlighten people about their role, impact and their value proposition by presenting for who they truly are,” Rakesh Goyal, managing director, Probus said.

An average Indian finds it very difficult to achieve complete financial wellness without the help of proper support and handholding of a well-wisher or a friend who can be trusted across their life journey, the company said in a statement. “With this thought at the centre, Probus has consistently kept its insurance advisor (POSp) at the core of its business model,” it added. The campaign celebrates the passion and success of all its intermediaries who sincerely dedicate their lives to bringing financial wellness to the lives of their clients.

“In a world marked by dotcoms, the TVC effectively shows how the InsureTech industry is also about people and not just technology. The campaign highlights the concept of ‘human touch, the healing touch’, accentuating the role of the trustworthy advisor, the protagonist who is sensitive to the needs of the insured. We have made the film realistic taking inspiration from several real-life scenarios of our insurance advisor (POSp),” writer, director and film maker Ashish Pandey, stated.

The 360-degree campaign will be promoted through digital platforms including OTTs, gaming apps, YouTube and popular audio apps. There is also a hashtag challenge which is planned on Instagram.

